Bessemer Securities LLC Increases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

Shares of BURL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.53 and its 200 day moving average is $177.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $314.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

