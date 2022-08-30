Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 618,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.