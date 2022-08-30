Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,986. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

