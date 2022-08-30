Big Data Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $241,008.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $241,008.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081226 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

BDP is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,790,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.