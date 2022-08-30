Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $159,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,947. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

