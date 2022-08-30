Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,833. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

About Yum China

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

