Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 104,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

