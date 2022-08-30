BinaryX Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. BinaryX has a market cap of $255.63 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $126.37 or 0.00640892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00184414 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

