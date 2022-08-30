Binemon Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Binemon has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $858,468.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

