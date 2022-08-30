BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

