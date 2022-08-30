Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,847 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 273,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

