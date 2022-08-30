Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 394,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,359. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

