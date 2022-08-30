Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 215,142 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $19,154,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $18,614,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,762 shares of company stock worth $30,890,680. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV traded down $20.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 205.08 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $314.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.14.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

