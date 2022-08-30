Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GBF traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.86. 1,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,754. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

