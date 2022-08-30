Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 781.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ DWAS traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.54. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,276. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

