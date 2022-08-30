Bistroo (BIST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,455.00

Bistroo (BIST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Bistroo has a market cap of $776,234.88 and $46,455.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839084 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bistroo Coin Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Buying and Selling Bistroo
