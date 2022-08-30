Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $170.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000337 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.