Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $79.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003800 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00304135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00114868 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00080095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.