BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $3,169.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00314848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00114637 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00080647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,529,116,139 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

