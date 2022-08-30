BitShares Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $29.87 million and approximately $540,158.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00097189 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030618 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020678 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00270439 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00028464 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
