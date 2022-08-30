BLink Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $307,505.50 and approximately $299.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084820 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

