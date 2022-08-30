BLOCKv 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $457.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $457.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

