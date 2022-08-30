Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after buying an additional 323,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 83,366 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

