Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Blucora Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $975.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. Blucora’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Blucora by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

