Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.00

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 139.91 ($1.69), with a volume of 1393206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.67).
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £862.15 million and a P/E ratio of 985.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.57.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.
Insider Activity at Bluefield Solar Income Fund
About Bluefield Solar Income Fund
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
