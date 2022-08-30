Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.00

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 139.91 ($1.69), with a volume of 1393206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.67).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £862.15 million and a P/E ratio of 985.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.57.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Insider Activity at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider John Scott sold 30,876 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £40,138.80 ($48,500.24).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

