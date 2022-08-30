Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,977. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

