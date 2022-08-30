BMO Capital Markets Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $43.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Open Text by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after acquiring an additional 899,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,751,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Open Text by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after buying an additional 760,505 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.