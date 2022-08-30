Bonded Finance (BOND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,027.00

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081913 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

