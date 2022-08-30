Bonfida (FIDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.43 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Bonfida has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bonfida
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com.
Bonfida Coin Trading
