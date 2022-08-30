Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $783,000 in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 731.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,682,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,075 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $7,489,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $21,331,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of MTOR remained flat at $36.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

