Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $987,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $1,118,869 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.19.

COIN traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $66.84. 166,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,236,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

