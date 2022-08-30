Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $51,548,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $43,817,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.7% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 559,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,226 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $18,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 164,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,039. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

