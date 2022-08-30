Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $7.90 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,000. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 4.2% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.75.

FDS stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

