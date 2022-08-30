Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Vir Biotechnology makes up about 1.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,852,000 after acquiring an additional 240,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,413. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.41. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $462,923.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,385 shares of company stock worth $4,838,326 over the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

