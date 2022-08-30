Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $1.45 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. ServiceNow accounts for 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $433.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,390. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 475.05, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,701 shares of company stock worth $12,502,785. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

