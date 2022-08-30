Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Teradyne comprises 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TER traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.23. 69,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

