Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $767,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. 52,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $420,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

