Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Nabors Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $12.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,292. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average is $143.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.71.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

