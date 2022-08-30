Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Trading Down 18.2%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) shares were down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 199,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 163,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Braveheart Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

About Braveheart Resources

(Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.