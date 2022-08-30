BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 11%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.70. 6,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 647,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several research firms have commented on BRCC. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

