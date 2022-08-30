Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $108.38. 17,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,270. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

