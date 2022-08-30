Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Decreased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 138,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,359. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

