Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCF traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Britvic has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.70.
Britvic Company Profile
