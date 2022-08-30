Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCF traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Britvic has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.70.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

