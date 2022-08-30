Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 5th Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,003 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $10.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.37. 51,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.