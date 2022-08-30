Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) PT at $21.43

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 281,107 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

