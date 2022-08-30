Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $75.04

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 261,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 759,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,148,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

