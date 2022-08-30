Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $32.57

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $86,611,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mattel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,439 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Mattel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 37.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.