Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target at $1.11

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

