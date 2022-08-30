Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.27. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 52 shares.
Brooge Energy Trading Down 5.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.
