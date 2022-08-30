Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,637 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $127,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,578,000 after purchasing an additional 725,690 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,220,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,697,000 after purchasing an additional 587,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 7,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

